Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
No blockade of Medyka-Shehyni by Polish farmers is currently being recorded - Demchenko

No blockade of Medyka-Shehyni by Polish farmers is currently being recorded - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11637 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that Polish farmers did not start the announced protest near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The SBGS hopes that the blockade will not take place, although the farmers had planned it from October 8 to the end of 2024.

So far, Polish farmers have not started their protest near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Information was also spread on open information resources that Polish farmers were planning to resume their protests, which were supposed to start on October 8, i.e. yesterday, and generally last until the end of the year. At the moment, fortunately, we do not record that these actions have begun, or whether there are any difficulties for the movement of trucks in the direction of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint or in other directions

- Demchenko said.

He noted  that this may be the first signal that Polish farmers are planning to carry out such actions, but the State Border Guard Service still hopes that they will not start protests.  

Addendum

Polish farmers have announced a possible blockade near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border from October 8 to the end of 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

