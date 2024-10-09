No blockade of Medyka-Shehyni by Polish farmers is currently being recorded - Demchenko

So far, Polish farmers have not started their protest near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Information was also spread on open information resources that Polish farmers were planning to resume their protests, which were supposed to start on October 8, i.e. yesterday, and generally last until the end of the year. At the moment, fortunately, we do not record that these actions have begun, or whether there are any difficulties for the movement of trucks in the direction of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint or in other directions - Demchenko said.

He noted that this may be the first signal that Polish farmers are planning to carry out such actions, but the State Border Guard Service still hopes that they will not start protests.

Addendum

Polish farmers have announced a possible blockade near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border from October 8 to the end of 2024.