Deferral and online recruitment services will be available in the Reserve+ app
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Minister of Defense announced the launch of new services in the Reserve+ application. They will allow to apply for a deferment for conscripts and conduct online recruitment.
The Reserve+ application will launch a service for deferment of men of military age. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, reports UNN.
We have created the best service for the interaction between people liable for military service and the state. And soon we will launch deferments and online recruiting
Recall
The Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a recruitment service in the Reserve+ app in October 2024. The new functionality will allow users to choose military vacancies that match their experience and preferences.
