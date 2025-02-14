Damage to ChNPP sarcophagus may lead to significant increase in radiation background - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Damage to ChNPP sarcophagus may lead to significant increase in radiation background - Ministry of Energy

Damage to ChNPP sarcophagus may lead to significant increase in radiation background - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

A Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's protective shelter could lead to a significant increase in the radiation background. According to the Energy Ministry, radioactive dust could spread to neighboring countries.

Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant can cause a significant increase in the radiation background, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak during a telethon, UNN reports.

The fire is currently being extinguished. After that, the consequences will be assessed and further measures will be decided... The sarcophagus is not designed to protect the plant from missiles or UAVs, it is needed to prevent the spread of nuclear dust that is under it. Breaking through and creating a shock wave in the raid will definitely lead to a significant increase in the radiation background within a certain region

- Andarak said.

According to him, what this area will look like depends on the strength of the explosion: "The dust can be carried to the territory of our neighbors.

Recall 

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

