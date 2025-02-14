Damage to ChNPP sarcophagus may lead to significant increase in radiation background - Ministry of Energy

Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant can cause a significant increase in the radiation background, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak during a telethon, UNN reports.

The fire is currently being extinguished. After that, the consequences will be assessed and further measures will be decided... The sarcophagus is not designed to protect the plant from missiles or UAVs, it is needed to prevent the spread of nuclear dust that is under it. Breaking through and creating a shock wave in the raid will definitely lead to a significant increase in the radiation background within a certain region - Andarak said.

According to him, what this area will look like depends on the strength of the explosion: "The dust can be carried to the territory of our neighbors.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.