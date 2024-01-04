Damage to a power facility in Kropyvnytskyi did not lead to disruptions in the operation of the trunk grid - Ukrenergo

One of Ukrenergo's repair and production facilities was damaged due to a missile attack in Kirovohrad region. The damage did not lead to any disruptions in the operation of the trunk grid. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo.

Today, during a missile attack on Kirovohrad region , an employee of Ukrenergo was killed and four others were injured by falling rocket fragments. One of our repair and production facilities was damaged. The damage did not lead to any disruptions in the operation of the trunk grid - the message says.

It is also reported that colleagues from Kirovohradoblenergo were injured.

"The debris damaged overhead lines and caused power outages. Emergency repair works are underway. The company will provide comprehensive assistance to the family of the deceased and the injured," the statement said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that due to today's enemy missile attack , one of the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo in Kropyvnytskyi was damaged , and the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo was damaged, with one casualty and 7 wounded.