Czech Foreign Minister: Ukraine's fugitives are not welcome in Czech Republic

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89671 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109182 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251760 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174493 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165704 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37436 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71707 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39670 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33005 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65539 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212616 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225069 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89649 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114093 views
Czech Foreign Minister: Ukraine's fugitives are not welcome in Czech Republic

Czech Foreign Minister: Ukraine's fugitives are not welcome in Czech Republic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32816 views

The Czech Foreign Minister said that while the country welcomes refugees, it does not support those who try to evade legal military service.

The Czech Republic does not support those Ukrainian men in the country who are trying to avoid the draft, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said, UNN reports citing Novinky.

Details 

According to the Czech Ministry of the Interior, there are 94,643 men aged 18 to 65 in the country who have temporary protection due to the war in Ukraine.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky commented on the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to return men from abroad, emphasizing that the country is a country of refugees, but not of those who are trying to avoid the draft: 

I understand the problem of Ukrainian men who leave at the age of military service. The Czech Republic has long supported Ukrainian refugees, and we welcome them to our territory. But not those who try to avoid legal military service

- Lipavsky said.

Regarding the procedure for the mandatory return of men, he noted that the state's capabilities in this matter are limited. 

 "In the Czech Republic, there are no grounds for this in the law. It cannot deprive someone of temporary protection just because it decides to do so," said Věra Honuskova, an expert on international law at Charles University's Faculty of Law. 

She sees a possible way out of the situation in the fact that Ukraine sends a summons and the person abroad does not comply with it. Then Ukraine could bring such a citizen to justice and demand his extradition from abroad for committing a crime.

The aforementioned restriction on the issuance of passports is also possible. "Every Ukrainian who has temporary protection in our country is obliged to present a valid travel document indicating temporary protection. If they fail to do so, they face a fine of up to five thousand crowns and the possibility of administrative deportation proceedings," said Josef Urban, spokesman for the Police Office for Foreigners. 

 However, he noted that the passport is valid for ten years, so no mass return of Ukrainians to their homeland is expected in the near future.

Recall

On April 23, the media began to disseminate information that men of military age would no longer be able to receive services at Ukrainian consulates. It will only be possible to draw up documents for returning to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding temporary restrictions on acceptance of new applications for consular services for men of military age abroad.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh statedthat his country is ready to help Ukraine in the issue of returning citizens of military age to participate in the war against Russia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Our people abroad

