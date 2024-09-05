Customer purchases from donations: how social responsibility works today

The Ukrainian multimarket chain Aurora has transferred UAH 3,000,000 to train commanders and sergeants in military management and planning at the Boryviter school. This was made possible thanks to Aurora customers who help support important social projects with their daily purchases.

“Our mission is to improve people's everyday lives by making home and beauty products more accessible to everyone. However, we always remember that we are grateful to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for these happy moments and the opportunity to create them. In August, we expressed our gratitude by supporting the Boryviter Military School, which provides free training to our defenders. Special thanks to our customers - it is thanks to their support that we are able to make these important donations,” says Alyona Zhygura, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Aurora.

“Aurora is a large and responsible business that understands the importance of strategy and planning. Therefore, the funds will be used to train those in charge:

- a regiment of 900 to 1500 men;

- with a battalion of 400 to 800 people;

- with a company of 80 to 200 people;

- in a platoon of 15 to 45 people.

“From the beginning of the full-scale invasion until now, we have been teaching exclusively military personnel and exclusively for free, so the support of a conscious business for the effective and continuous operation of our educational programs is very valuable to us. I think this is exactly the synergy that brings our Victory closer!” says Tetiana Ostra, co-founder of the school.

The Boryviter Military School was established in response to the full-scale invasion to strengthen the Defense Forces. Since its inception, the school has trained over 24,000 cadets. “Boryviter provides intensive training to military personnel in 8 areas: Fixed-wing and multi-rotor UAVs, FPV drones, military communications, military management, topography, psychological training, experience study and implementation, etc.