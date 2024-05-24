Customer confidence: Ukrainians placed a record UAH 20 billion on deposits in FUIB

FUIB has achieved a new record - in April 2024, the size of the deposit portfolio in hryvnia reached the mark of UAH 20 billion. Also, according to the NBU, as of April 1, 2024, FUIB entered the TOP-3 banks of Ukraine in terms of the size of the term deposit portfolio of individual clients in hryvnia.

Such indicators demonstrate the exceptional trust in FUIB of both ordinary citizens and domestic businesses, as well as the stability of the bank, its reliability and strategic approach to financial management. Moreover, 93% of individual clients prolong their deposits with FUIB, which is one of the highest prolongation rates of existing deposits in Ukraine.

FUIB always offers products that are interesting for customers and bring them maximum profitability. Currently, the most popular are term deposits with the highest rate, such as "Profitable" with a yield of up to 15% per annum and the promotional deposit "15 PRO MAX". Among the advantages of the promotional deposit are up to 15% per annum, the term of the deposit is 3 months and the opportunity to participate in the drawing of one of 15 generous rewards of UAH 15 thousand each - comments Dmytro Polishchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of FUIB

FUIB is one of the most stable banks in Ukraine, which fulfills all its obligations to customers and the state on time. The bank has been included in the list of systemically important banks for the country for many years, according to the NBU, which was confirmed once again earlier this year. From the beginning of the war to March 2024, FUIB, as an agent bank of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, paid more than UAH 1.4 billion to Ukrainians - depositors of other bankrupt banks.

FUIB is constantly helping the country and the army. Since the full-scale invasion, the bank has transferred more than UAH 7.5 billion to the state budget, becoming one of the TOP 5 largest taxpayers in the banking sector. FUIB's expenses for assistance to the security and defense forces, volunteer projects, assistance to war victims and other social initiatives amounted to more than UAH 530 million.