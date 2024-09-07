Temporarily occupied Donetsk continues to suffer from a critical situation with water supply. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Earlier it was reported that there were significant water problems in the occupied territories of Donetsk region, but the situation is becoming even more catastrophic.

It is noted that the water shortage among the occupiers has significantly worsened the conditions for the civilian population. There is no water in the network, so residents are forced to face a shortage of this vital resource.

However, local collaborators, trying to solve the problem, "fixed" the situation in a rather peculiar way. Now, the taps in the homes of local residents do not contain water suitable for any household needs, but rather a real swamp.

The critical situation with water supply is the result of the actions of the invaders, in particular the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which led to the disappearance of water in the water supply systems in these areas.

