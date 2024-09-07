Critical situation with water supply in occupied Donetsk: mud flows from taps - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116820 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194307 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151384 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151664 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196292 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112368 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185247 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105039 views

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84156 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80356 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55811 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62686 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38909 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194307 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212100 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200340 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148889 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148220 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143338 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159776 views
Actual
Critical situation with water supply in occupied Donetsk: mud flows from taps - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24617 views

Occupied Donetsk is suffering from a critical water shortage. Local collaborators have “solved” the problem, and now mud is flowing from the taps, which is the result of the invaders' actions, in particular the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

Temporarily occupied Donetsk continues to suffer from a critical situation with water supply. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier it was reported that there were significant water problems in the occupied  territories of Donetsk region, but the situation is becoming even more catastrophic.

It is noted that the water shortage among the occupiers has significantly worsened the conditions for the civilian population. There is no water in the network, so residents are forced to face a shortage of this vital resource.

However, local collaborators, trying to solve the problem, "fixed" the situation in a rather peculiar way. Now, the taps in the homes of local residents do not contain water suitable for any household needs, but rather a real swamp.

The critical situation with water supply is the result of the actions of the invaders, in particular the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which led to the disappearance of water in the water supply systems in these areas.

Invaders conduct raids along the 15-kilometer exclusion zone in Kherson region - Resistance02.09.24, 16:32 • 14015 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

