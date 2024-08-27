Court Suspends Biden's Program for Residence Permits for Undocumented Spouses

A Texas judge has ordered the suspension of a policy aimed at making it easier for spouses of U.S. citizens to obtain legal status, responding to a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican states. Reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.

Details

A federal judge in Texas on Monday ordered the suspension of President Joe Biden's administration's policy of granting legal status to spouses of US citizens without first leaving the country.

This was the judge's response to a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican states, which last Friday asked him to end the program, which will benefit approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants.

Thousands of migrants detained in Texas on charges of border crossing

Judge J. Campbell Barker's decision was motivated by the fact that he needed additional information about the case. In accordance with the above, the program is paralyzed for 14 days, but with the possibility of renewal.

The claims are substantial and deserve a more exhaustive review than the court could afford to date - Judge Barker said.

HelpHelp

The Biden administration is trying to take action on immigration, an issue that divides many Americans ahead of the November presidential election, in which Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will face Republican Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party seeks a tougher policy on illegal immigration, while implementing reforms to better protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, Journalde Montreal notes.

Biden announced the program in June.

Barker was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019 to serve as a judge in Tyler, Texas, which falls under the jurisdiction of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, a favorite seat for supporters making conservative arguments.

Hungary threatens to send migrants to Brussels to avenge EU fine

Judge Barker has set a timetable according to which a decision could be made shortly before the November 5 presidential election or before the new president takes office in January. Barker gave both sides until October 10 to file documents related to the case.

Recall

In the 2 years since the Russian invasion, the US “Unite for Ukraine” program has resettled 187,000 Ukrainians to the US with relative efficiency and little difficulty.