Court extends preventive measure for former Motor Sich president Boguslaev for 2 months

On Monday, February 19, Kyiv's Solomyansky District Court extended the pre-trial restraint for Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former president of Motor Sich. He will be held in custody without the right to bail until April 18. This was reported to Suspilne Release by lawyer Ruslan Volynets, according to UNN.

The lawyer reports that this is the first hearing where the court was supposed to start considering the case on the merits, but there was not enough time. First, the judge rejected the prosecutor's motion to dismiss one of the lawyers, and lastly, they considered the extension of the preventive measure.

Of course, there will be an appeal. Boguslaev's health is deteriorating rapidly, and dynamically. And it's not us who are saying this, it's the doctors of the pre-trial detention center who are issuing the documents. They are already paying attention to this, but they are afraid to take responsibility. Apparently, they are waiting for it to happen, and then they will change their minds Volynets said.

The lawyer also noted that during the hearing, the prosecutor voiced low risks, including: hiding, obstructing the investigation, influencing witnesses, destroying and concealing evidence.

In October 2023, the case of former Motor Sich President Boguslaev was sent to court and assets worth UAH 12 billion were seized.

Boguslaev was detained by the SBU in October 2022, along with the head of the company's Foreign Economic Activity Department.

He is accused of aiding and abetting the aggressor state, collaboration, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization and, more recently, counteracting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

