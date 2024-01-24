ukenru
Actual
Court dismisses claims of UOC-MP to continue free use of churches of Chernihiv Ancient Reserve

Court dismisses claims of UOC-MP to continue free use of churches of Chernihiv Ancient Reserve

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24529 views

The Chernihiv Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) has lost a lawsuit to extend the contracts for the free use of architectural monuments of national importance, including the Transfiguration Cathedral and the Trinity Monastery.

The court rejected the claims of the Chernihiv Diocese of the UOC-MP to continue using the architectural monuments of national importance. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy , UNN reports.

Details

On January 23, the Economic Court of Chernihiv Oblast dismissed the claims in two cases filed by the Department of the Chernihiv Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church regarding the extension of contracts for the free use of architectural monuments of national importance...

- the ministry summarized. 

This refers, in particular,  to the Transfiguration Cathedral and the complex of buildings of the Trinity Monastery, within the National Architectural and Historical Reserve "Chernihiv Ancient".

Metropolitan of the UOC (MP) is served with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting Russia12.01.24, 13:24 • 23909 views

The agency reminded that the Administration of the Chernihiv Diocese of the UOC-MP had appealed to the court to oblige the reserve to extend the contracts.

For reference

According to the information of the National Architectural and Historical Reserve "Chernihiv Ancient," on whose territory the Transfiguration Cathedral is located, the construction of this church dates back to approximately 1033-1034.

It was built by order of Prince Mstyslav Volodymyrovych of Chernihiv. For the first time chronicles mention the "Church of the Holy Savior" in 1036, when Prince Mstyslav suddenly died.  

Recall

The Northwest Economic Court of Appeal ruled that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate must return the Tereshchenko Palace to state ownership.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

