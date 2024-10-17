“Cotton” in the occupied Crimea, Russian air defense is working
Explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. The occupiers report the operation of Russian air defense systems, an air alert has been declared, and the Crimean bridge is blocked due to a missile threat.
"Air defense is operating in Sevastopol, air alert has been declared. The Crimean bridge is blocked, there is a missile threat," the Telegram channel Emergency Sevastopol reports.
According to Crimean Wind, the sound of an explosion was heard in the area of the Dzhankoy airfield.