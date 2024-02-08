Cotton in Belgorod, Russia: what is known

"Cotton" in the Russian city of Belgorod - explosions were heard. Russian media report on the work of air defense, UNN reports.

"Air defense is working in Belgorod," the Astra Telegram channel writes.

According to Mash, locals report hearing "at least ten explosions in the sky. Air defense is working. According to our information, eight missiles were shot down on the approach to the airport.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the operation of air defense systems and assured that all shells were allegedly destroyed.

According to Shoigu's office, the Belgorod region was allegedly attacked "with eight Uragan multiple rocket launcher shells and four Vilkha multiple rocket launcher shells.