Control center hit, enemy redeploys air defense from Yevpatoriya: Atesh tells about the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Crimea

Ukraine hit a control center that was responsible for a secure channel of communication with the kremlin and coordination of air defense systems during a strike on Crimea on January 4. This is reported by Atesh, UNN writes.

According to the report, the strike on the military unit in Yevpatoriya hit the control center responsible for a secure communication channel with the kremlin and coordination of air defense systems throughout the peninsula.

The enemy moves the surviving air defense systems to the Belbek airfield.

Air defense in Yevpatoriya has been suppressed. It will definitely no longer be located in the affected part of Zatyshne near Yevpatoriya. According to our information, the surviving systems are being moved to the Belbek airfield - Atesh says.

A deep bunker was also hit. According to Atesh, several russian soldiers were killed and some wounded.

We can say with certainty that Colonel ismagilov will never again desecrate Ukrainian soil with his presence - the statement said.

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a russian occupation troops' assembly point.