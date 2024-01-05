Control center hit, enemy redeploys air defense from Yevpatoriya: Atesh tells about the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Crimea

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 45855 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106694 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135315 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174433 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279949 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178133 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167119 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148786 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102004 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101666 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103635 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65975 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 37655 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 45936 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258542 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28695 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135330 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105548 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105569 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121740 views
Control center hit, enemy redeploys air defense from Yevpatoriya: Atesh tells about the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24338 views

Ukraine's strike on a military unit in Crimea knocked out a kremlin-linked communications control center that coordinates air defense.

Ukraine hit a control center that was responsible for a secure channel of communication with the kremlin and coordination of air defense systems during a strike on Crimea on January 4. This is reported by Atesh, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, the strike on the military unit in Yevpatoriya hit the control center responsible for a secure communication channel with the kremlin and coordination of air defense systems throughout the peninsula.

Image

The enemy moves the surviving air defense systems to the Belbek airfield.

Air defense in Yevpatoriya has been suppressed. It will definitely no longer be located in the affected part of Zatyshne near Yevpatoriya. According to our information, the surviving systems are being moved to the Belbek airfield

- Atesh says.

A deep bunker was also hit. According to Atesh, several russian soldiers were killed and some wounded.

We can say with certainty that Colonel ismagilov will never again desecrate Ukrainian soil with his presence

- the statement said.

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a russian occupation troops' assembly point.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

