Consequences of falling of enemy drone wreckage eliminated in Lviv region: footage from the scene shown

In the Lviv region, the consequences of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy drone have been eliminated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Lviv region, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy drone," the State Emergency Service said.

Reportedly, "in the morning, on September 20, in one of the villages of Lviv district, a fire broke out in a two-story outbuilding", which firefighters quickly extinguished.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," the rescuers said.

