Conscripts in Russia were enrolled as contractors without their consent - rosmedia
UNN
Conscripts in a military unit in Chebarkul were paid for a contract they did not sign. The soldiers categorically refuse the money and claim that they did not agree to contract service.
Russian conscripts in a military unit in Chebarkul, Chelyabinsk, were enrolled as contractors without their knowledge. This was reported by the Russian media with reference to the statements of the military, UNN reports.
The term workers complained that they received payment for signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense, even though they had not signed anything and had refused such offers.
This was told to journalists by two conscripts. One of them was drafted at the end of May and is currently serving in a military unit in Chebarkul, and the other has been serving since December and is just on his way to Chebarkul.
It is noted that in September they received first 305 thousand rubles from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Tatarstan, and then “a one-time payment to servicemen who signed a contract between August 1 and December 31, 2024 to perform military tasks for a year or more” - 400 thousand rubles.
I have not signed anything anywhere, I categorically refuse this money. My colleagues and I were repeatedly approached by campaigners who tried very hard to lure us into signing a contract, but we stood our ground, did not sign anything and refused everything. I did not sign anything and was not going to
British intelligence said that in September the average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine reached a new high of 1,271 people per day. British intelligence predicts that Russian losses will exceed 1,000 people a day through 2024.
