Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Comparing a deputy to a witch: Kolomyia fires city council secretary

Comparing a deputy to a witch: Kolomyia fires city council secretary

Kolomyia

The secretary of the Kolomyia City Council in Ukraine lost his position after he spoke derogatorily about one of the deputies. His dismissal was initiated by the Ombudsman.

The secretary of the Kolomyia City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk region lost his position because of a humiliating statement about one of the deputies. The woman appealed to the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

The Ombudsman noted that according to information disseminated in the media, during a meeting of the Kolomyia City Council in November last year, the Secretary of the Council used statements that humiliated a woman, violated her right to respect for her honor and dignity, and affected her business reputation as a member of the city council.

Mr. Lubinets added that the victim herself later turned to him, after which proceedings were opened in this case. Taking into account the explanations and recommendations provided, the issue of unethical behavior of the Secretary of the Kolomyia City Council was considered at a meeting of the Standing Committee in the presence of both parties to the contested events.

"As a result of the measures taken by the Permanent Commission, the Kolomyia City Council decided to terminate the powers of the Secretary of the Kolomyia City Council early," Lubinets summarized.

Context

According to media reports, during a speech from the rostrum, the secretary of the Kolomyia City Council, Andriy Kunychak, addressed the deputy, Halyna Belya, with the words: "Please don't look at me like that... like a witch!"

Add

In turn, Andriy Kunychak posted on his Facebook page on December 14 that he "was forced to make a responsible political decision to terminate my powers as secretary of the city council early and submit it to the session for the deputy corps to determine and vote on.

He also added that his decision was to "end the political crisis" at the local level.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
