Comparing a deputy to a witch: Kolomyia fires city council secretary

The secretary of the Kolomyia City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk region lost his position because of a humiliating statement about one of the deputies. The woman appealed to the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

The Ombudsman noted that according to information disseminated in the media, during a meeting of the Kolomyia City Council in November last year, the Secretary of the Council used statements that humiliated a woman, violated her right to respect for her honor and dignity, and affected her business reputation as a member of the city council.

Mr. Lubinets added that the victim herself later turned to him, after which proceedings were opened in this case. Taking into account the explanations and recommendations provided, the issue of unethical behavior of the Secretary of the Kolomyia City Council was considered at a meeting of the Standing Committee in the presence of both parties to the contested events.

"As a result of the measures taken by the Permanent Commission, the Kolomyia City Council decided to terminate the powers of the Secretary of the Kolomyia City Council early," Lubinets summarized.

Context

According to media reports, during a speech from the rostrum, the secretary of the Kolomyia City Council, Andriy Kunychak, addressed the deputy, Halyna Belya, with the words: "Please don't look at me like that... like a witch!"

In turn, Andriy Kunychak posted on his Facebook page on December 14 that he "was forced to make a responsible political decision to terminate my powers as secretary of the city council early and submit it to the session for the deputy corps to determine and vote on.

He also added that his decision was to "end the political crisis" at the local level.