Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Climbed on the hood of an official car and hit a policeman: a resident of Kyiv faces up to 5 years in prison

Climbed on the hood of an official car and hit a policeman: a resident of Kyiv faces up to 5 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18881 views

A 40-year-old man in Kyiv faces up to 5 years in prison for climbing on the hood of a police car, damaging it and hitting a police officer in the face during curfew.

A 40-year-old man in Kyiv faces up to 5 years in prison for climbing on the hood of a police car, damaging it and hitting a police officer in the face during curfew, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Details

"A 40-year - old man was suspected of intentionally causing bodily harm to a police officer in connection with the performance of his official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

It is established that at about 5 o'clock in the morning, during the curfew in Kyiv, a man tried to get into one of the hotels in the Podolsk district. He behaved aggressively, so the hotel staff pressed the alarm button to call the police.

"In the future, the offender showed aggression to law enforcement officers - waved his hands and used obscene language. He climbed on the hood of the official police car, damaging it, and then struck one blow in the face of the policeman, as a result of which he fell," the prosecutor's office said.

The attacker was detained. Now he has been informed of suspicion and a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest has been chosen.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 5 years ' imprisonment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

