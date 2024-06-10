Climbed on the hood of an official car and hit a policeman: a resident of Kyiv faces up to 5 years in prison

A 40-year-old man in Kyiv faces up to 5 years in prison for climbing on the hood of a police car, damaging it and hitting a police officer in the face during curfew, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Details

"A 40-year - old man was suspected of intentionally causing bodily harm to a police officer in connection with the performance of his official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

It is established that at about 5 o'clock in the morning, during the curfew in Kyiv, a man tried to get into one of the hotels in the Podolsk district. He behaved aggressively, so the hotel staff pressed the alarm button to call the police.

"In the future, the offender showed aggression to law enforcement officers - waved his hands and used obscene language. He climbed on the hood of the official police car, damaging it, and then struck one blow in the face of the policeman, as a result of which he fell," the prosecutor's office said.

The attacker was detained. Now he has been informed of suspicion and a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest has been chosen.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 5 years ' imprisonment.