Church arsonist detained in Odesa: 21-year-old faces 10 years in prison

Church arsonist detained in Odesa: 21-year-old faces 10 years in prison

 11663 views

Police detained a 21-year-old man who tried to set fire to a church in Odesa. The suspect did not succeed in completing his intention and there were no injuries. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

In Odesa, police detained the arsonist of the church, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN reports.

Details

The incident happened yesterday around four o'clock. It was reported to the police by the rector.

On the same day, law enforcement officers identified the arsonist and detained him near his place of residence in the same district of Odesa. According to police, he was a 21-year-old man. 

"The police found out that he had bought bottles of Molotov cocktails in a supermarket, entered the church, spilled the liquid around the perimeter of the hall, set fire to a couple of banknotes and threw them on the floor. The banknotes burned and went out. At that time, a clergywoman entered the room. The offender pushed her away and fled," law enforcement officers said.

It is reported that the attacker failed to complete his intention, there were no damages and no victims. The offender was served a notice of suspicion of completed attempted intentional damage to another's property committed by arson. 

The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided. He faces up to ten years in prison for his crime.

"The motives for his actions will be established during further investigation. As part of the proceedings, a number of examinations will be ordered, in particular to check the offender's sanity," the police said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

