What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023 - Premier

China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023 - Premier

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24012 views

China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023, slightly exceeding Beijing's targets

China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023, slightly better than the official target set by Beijing, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Tuesday at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports citing CNN.

"Last year, in 2023, China's economy generally recovered and improved," Li said.

"Even if there are twists and turns in China's economic performance, its overall long-term positive trend will not change," Li said.

Addendum

The Chinese government has previously stated that it plans to grow its economy by about 5% last year.

Li's comments came just a day before the world's second largest economy is to announce its official growth figures for 2023.

The country has faced a number of economic challenges, including a real estate crisis, record youth unemployment, deflation, and a rapidly aging population. International economists widely predict that China's growth will slow to around 4.5% this year.

Reuters: China's growth rate will slow to 4.6% in 202415.01.24, 12:39 • 24599 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

