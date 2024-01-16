China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023 - Premier

China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023, slightly better than the official target set by Beijing, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Tuesday at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports citing CNN.

"Last year, in 2023, China's economy generally recovered and improved," Li said.

"Even if there are twists and turns in China's economic performance, its overall long-term positive trend will not change," Li said.

Addendum

The Chinese government has previously stated that it plans to grow its economy by about 5% last year.

Li's comments came just a day before the world's second largest economy is to announce its official growth figures for 2023.

The country has faced a number of economic challenges, including a real estate crisis, record youth unemployment, deflation, and a rapidly aging population. International economists widely predict that China's growth will slow to around 4.5% this year.

