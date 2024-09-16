China releases American priest after 20 years in prison

China has released an American priest after almost 20 years in prison. This is reported by AFP News, according to UNN.

Details

China has released American priest David Lin, who spent almost 20 years in prison.

Lin had been imprisoned since 2006 and sentenced to life in prison on fraud charges. However, according to the US, his sentence was unjustified.

For many years, China has held several American citizens in prison on various charges.

