Children of defenders and rescuers from Odesa region returned from vacation in Greece and Croatia

Almost 100 children of Ukraine's defenders from Odesa region have returned from a trip to Greece. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

This is an extraordinary initiative that allowed the children to break away from the difficult reality of war, enjoy the beauty and history of a friendly country, and most importantly, receive psychological support and feel faith in a better future. For two weeks, the children lived in Avlon, in the children's camp of the Holy Archdiocese of Athens and All Greece, where they had the opportunity to relax on the seashore and participate in various activities he writes.

In addition, 26 children of Odesa rescuers went on vacation in Croatia.

"Every day there was also full of entertainment, educational activities, excursions to the country's tourist sites and swimming in the crystal clear Adriatic Sea.

The vacation gave our kids a chance to take a break from the war, get positive emotions and impressions, have fun and make new friends.

We thank the Greek and Croatian sides for responding to our initiative and helping to organize the trips of our children!" he wrote.