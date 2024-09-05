Children in the occupied south are shown a propaganda movie about militants from the russian guard

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116747 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194213 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151346 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151635 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112367 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105036 views

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83791 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79965 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55332 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62191 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38310 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200292 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148851 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148181 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152327 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143312 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159755 views
Actual
Children in the occupied south are shown a propaganda movie about militants from the russian guard

Children in the occupied south are shown a propaganda movie about militants from the russian guard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15632 views

In the occupied south of Ukraine, children are being forced to watch movies about russian guard militants. The National Resistance Center warns that the organizers of such screenings will be brought to justice.

In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the invaders are forcing Ukrainian children to watch propaganda films. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Children are reportedly being forced to watch films about russian guard militants, who are being glorified by propagandists. In particular, the movie tells about the occupiers who were killed while fleeing in Izyuma, Kharkiv region.

Of course, the film is a substitution of concepts, when the invaders are presented as defenders, and the victim is made to be guilty of war. In this way, the enemy is trying to instill hatred of the Motherland in Ukrainian children

- they said in a statement.

The National Resistance Center notes that everyone involved in the organization of the screenings has been identified and will be held accountable for their actions.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat the occupiers are forcibly gathering children and state employees in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to watch soviet-era propaganda films about World War II, trying to "brainwash" them with the kremlin's version of events.

Russian propaganda promotes manipulations about “happy occupation” of Kherson region - CPJ04.09.24, 17:37 • 30654 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

