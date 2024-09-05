In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the invaders are forcing Ukrainian children to watch propaganda films. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Children are reportedly being forced to watch films about russian guard militants, who are being glorified by propagandists. In particular, the movie tells about the occupiers who were killed while fleeing in Izyuma, Kharkiv region.

Of course, the film is a substitution of concepts, when the invaders are presented as defenders, and the victim is made to be guilty of war. In this way, the enemy is trying to instill hatred of the Motherland in Ukrainian children - they said in a statement.

The National Resistance Center notes that everyone involved in the organization of the screenings has been identified and will be held accountable for their actions.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat the occupiers are forcibly gathering children and state employees in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to watch soviet-era propaganda films about World War II, trying to "brainwash" them with the kremlin's version of events.

