Children in temporarily occupied Yalta performed Ukrainian carols

In Yalta on Christmas in the Roman Catholic Church children sang in the Ukrainian language. Video generosity in Yalta showed Crimea.Realii, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information provided by the Krym.Realii correspondent, a traditional festival of carols was held in the Roman Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. About ten folklore groups from different regions of Crimea annexed by Russia took part in it.

The children's and adult groups of the collective "Friendship of Peoples" from Simferopol performed carols and chiddrivkas exclusively in the Ukrainian language.

Correspondents note that after the festival, Simferopol residents were invited to perform once again in the same temple with a separate extended program.