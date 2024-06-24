Chernihiv district was subjected to an enemy drone attack: houses and the village council were damaged

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117250 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187962 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232453 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142760 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181675 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89043 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99273 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97796 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117274 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3506 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11304 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12970 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17039 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Chernihiv district was subjected to an enemy drone attack: houses and the village council were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21773 views

A kamikaze drone strike in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, damaged 3 residential buildings, 2 shops and a village council building, but no one was injured.

Chernihiv district was subjected to an enemy drone attack: houses and the village council were damaged

An enemy strike by a kamikaze drone in the Chernihiv region today damaged 3 residential buildings, 2 shops and the village council building, but no one was injured, Chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, as a result of the defeat of a kamikaze drone of the Shahed type in Chernihiv district, 3 houses, 2 shops and the village council building were damaged. previously without injuries, " Chaus said in Telegram.

Invaders shelled Chernihiv region with mortars and barrel artillery: there is a wounded man20.06.24, 10:04 • 23316 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chernihiv Oblast
