Chernihiv district was subjected to an enemy drone attack: houses and the village council were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A kamikaze drone strike in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, damaged 3 residential buildings, 2 shops and a village council building, but no one was injured.
An enemy strike by a kamikaze drone in the Chernihiv region today damaged 3 residential buildings, 2 shops and the village council building, but no one was injured, Chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Monday, UNN writes.
Details
"Today, as a result of the defeat of a kamikaze drone of the Shahed type in Chernihiv district, 3 houses, 2 shops and the village council building were damaged. previously without injuries, " Chaus said in Telegram.
