Cherkasy region: National Police exposes clandestine tobacco shop in former military unit

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 43884 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106518 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135092 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134225 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279819 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101853 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101505 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103467 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65108 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36552 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 43884 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258419 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28032 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135092 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105513 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121697 views
Actual
Cherkasy region: National Police exposes clandestine tobacco shop in former military unit

Cherkasy region: National Police exposes clandestine tobacco shop in former military unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21496 views

Police shut down an illegal tobacco factory in Cherkasy region, seizing equipment and 150,000 packs of cigarettes worth UAH 20 million.

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers liquidated an underground tobacco shop on the territory of a former military unit. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Cherkasy region, UNN reports.

Details

Employees of the Strategic Investigations Department and the Main Investigation Department of the National Police disrupted the activities of an underground tobacco shop in Cherkasy region.

Smuggling of e-cigarettes: acting head of Chernivtsi customs dismissed20.12.23, 13:50 • 26175 views

It is noted that the locals set up production on the territory of a former military unit. An industrial line, tobacco drying and packaging equipment was installed in one of the premises.

Image

The finished products were sold under the guise of domestic and foreign tobacco producers through a network of wholesale and retail trade in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.

The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Articles 199 (Manufacturing, storage, acquisition, transportation, shipment, importation into Ukraine for use in the sale of goods, sale or sale of counterfeit money, government securities in paper form, state lottery tickets, excise tax stamps or holographic security elements) and 204 (Illegal manufacture, storage, sale or transportation for sale of excisable goods) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

The National Police said that the production capacity of the clandestine workshop allowed for the production of more than 50,000 packs of cigarettes per day.

To disguise the production's consumption of a significant amount of electricity and ensure that the industrial line operates at its full capacity, the company was equipped with a diesel substation.

Image

The dealers also installed video surveillance cameras around the perimeter of the territory.

Border guards detain smugglers who made drones to smuggle cigarettes abroad15.12.23, 12:46 • 28360 views

Law enforcement officers said that during the operation on January 2, they seized an industrial line for the production of cigarettes, drying equipment, 150,000 packs of cigarettes, and packaging. The total amount of the seized goods is estimated at UAH 20 million.

It is noted that the documenting and exposing measures were carried out jointly with the employees of the Excise Goods Control Department of the State Tax Service of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Image

Recall

Law enforcers seized a batch of cigarettes from illicit trafficking in Odesa region. The inspection revealed and seized more than 302 thousand packs of Russian-made cigarettes worth over UAH 6 million.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising