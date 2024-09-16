Charity race in Cherkasy had an inclusive track for the first time

On September 15, 2024, Cherkasy hosted the third stage of the RUN 4 VICTORY charity quad marathon , which brought together more than 1000 participants. In addition to the traditional distances, this year's event was marked by an important event - the opening of the city's first inclusive track for people with musculoskeletal disorders, UNN reports.

The inclusive 2 km course became a symbol of accessibility and equal opportunities, giving people with musculoskeletal disorders a chance to participate fully in the race alongside other participants. The course was integrated into the main route, emphasizing the importance of unity and mutual support. There were 5 participants running on the inclusive route.

Among them is the war veteran Serhiy Pryadka who lost his leg at the Svetlodarsk bulge. After returning from the front, Serhiy not only returned to active life, but also won the Invictus Games.

"Sport is a part of my life, especially after being wounded. I do crossfit, and it helps me stay healthy and recover. Sport became my motivation and helped me learn to walk again. Later I got to the Invictus Games, where I won. This inspired me to continue training and helped me return to normal life. So it's never too late to start doing it, even if you weren't active before. The main thing is to have a desire and move forward," says Serhiy, who successfully completed the inclusive course with his comrades and a boy on crutches.

The RUN 4 VICTORY race also attracted a large number of veterans who took part in different distances. Among them was Oleksiy Demkiv, a veteran from MHP's Ridnyi Krai branch, who ran 10 km. After numerous contusions received during special operations, running became an important part of his rehabilitation and recovery.

"We support the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a daily basis. We donate, send equipment, cars, and food. We unite with our colleagues from MHP, with communities and do a lot of good deeds," says Oleksandr Voskoboinik, Director of MHP-UROZHAY. - I was very enthusiastic about organizing the third RUN 4 VICTORY race, which took place in Cherkasy, the city where our agricultural company's office is located. This time, we are raising funds for the needs of our local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation. The people of Cherkasy and beyond are well aware of the soldiers of this brigade who are defending our country in the hottest spots. There are no losers in our races, all - are winners! All - are a single organism that supports and gives strength to the defenders to fight! This is an opportunity to win over yourself and demonstrate the strength and character of Ukrainians!

The event was organized by the sports community Kharakter and the Charitable Foundation MHP-Gromada to raise funds to support the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade. Thanks to registration fees and charitable donations, which were doubled by MHP.