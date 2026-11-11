Cars from China: which models Ukrainians bought most often in October

In October, Ukrainians purchased 1,205 passenger cars of Chinese origin, 61% fewer than during the same period in 2025. Electric vehicles accounted for the largest share among these cars. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, last month Ukrainians registered 1,205 passenger cars imported from China. Of the total, 823 vehicles were new. This was 67% fewer than in October last year. Another 382 vehicles were used, down 37% compared with the same period in 2025. Electric vehicles accounted for the majority of cars of Chinese origin purchased, with their share reaching 44%.

Which models were the most popular

Among new cars of Chinese origin, the BYD Sea Lion 06 was the most sought-after. In October, Ukrainians purchased 115 of these vehicles.

The top five most popular new models of Chinese origin also included:

GREAT WALL Wingle 7 - 66 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 42 units;

ZEEKR 8X - 39 units;

CHERY Tiggo 4 - 34 units.

Among used cars, the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx was the leader. Ukrainians purchased 57 of these vehicles during the month.

The other positions in the top five most popular models were distributed as follows:

BYD Sea Lion 06 - 23 units;

BYD Tang L - 19 units;

BYD Song L - 19 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 19 units.

It will be recalled

In October 2026, cars with conventional engines accounted for more than 64% of the new passenger car market in Ukraine. By comparison, their share was 48% last year. At the same time, the share of electric vehicles fell from 31% to 8.8% over the year.