Capturing memories of fallen defenders: “Book of Heroes” project launched in Vinnytsia region

The "Book of Heroes" project has been launched in Vinnytsia region to collect data on fallen defenders, UNN reports.

Details

The launch of the online project was announced during the Information Shield of Ukraine media forum, which took place in Vinnytsia for the second time. As part of the project, Vinnytsia region will be the first region to create a memorial book of memory of defenders. The online project will tell the story of all those who have died or gone missing since 2014 in the war against the Russian invaders.

Volunteers will collect information in all communities of the region.

The project was initiated by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, the We Are Vinnytsia Public Association, the Center for Social and Political Monitoring "Vector", and the Vinnytsia News Media Holding.

"The Book of Heroes of Vinnytsia Region project is a price we must remember, and everyone should know the heroes and their faces. We have no right to stop, we are strong together," comments Mariana Narozhna, head of the Social Development Group of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation in Vinnytsia region and a member of the regional council.

The project aims to capture the memories of the military who gave their lives for Ukraine's independence and freedom.

"We write little about our soldiers who perform heroic deeds and feats every day. There are unique people who need to be shown. There is little information, few awards, little attention. Today, we need to pay maximum attention to the military," adds Mykola Kucher, MP.

The magazine will become a place of remembrance for the outstanding deeds of our countrymen. Regional journalists, families of the victims, and volunteers are invited to cooperate.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.