Canada's national hockey team becomes the first winner of the Four Nations Tournament

The Canadian national hockey team defeated the US team in the final of the Four Nations Tournament. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The match in Boston ended in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Canadians (1:1, 1:1, 0:0, 1:0). Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Bennett scored goals in regulation for Canada. Braden Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for the Americans.

The Maple Leafs won in overtime on a shot by Connor McDavid.

It should be noted that only players from NHL clubs played in the tournament. In addition to the United States and Canada, the competition was attended by the teams of Sweden, which took third place, and Finland.

Thus, the Canadians became the first winners of the Four Nations Tournament.

Recall

The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in the 2026 World Championship. The Russian Hockey Federation has already announced that it will appeal the decision.

