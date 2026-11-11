Canada to expedite the processing of Ukrainians’ applications for permanent residence

Canada intends to significantly speed up the processing of applications for permanent residence permits from Ukrainians who are already in the country. This was announced by Canada's Ministry of Immigration, UNN reports.

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Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab met with representatives of the Ukrainian and Hong Kong communities to discuss the new measures. The ministry will receive additional funding to process thousands of applications that are still awaiting review.

This concerns a quota for permanent residence permits aimed at processing, in 2027, the remaining applications under the family reunification program, which stopped accepting new applications in October 2024. It is expected that up to 18,800 people will receive permanent residence permits under this program - the ministry noted.

The Canadian ministry emphasized that the Ukrainians whose applications will be processed under the expedited procedure already live and work in the country, but face delays and uncertainty regarding their status.

The additional quota should help reduce waiting times, process applications more quickly, and fulfill previously undertaken humanitarian commitments.

Canada is making progress in restoring resilience to our immigration system while meeting our commitments to those who need it. The temporary measures announced alongside our immigration plan will allow us to deliver more quickly on the promises made to people from Hong Kong and Ukraine and give them confidence in the future as they build their lives and contribute to the development of our country - said Metlege Diab.

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