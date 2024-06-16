By the end of July, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be even more difficult - Kudrytsky

In the next few weeks, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be much more difficult than it is now. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said this on Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports .

In the next few weeks, the situation in the Ukrainian power system will be much more difficult than it is today. From 11.00 to 23.00, the outage schedules will be slightly longer than in the rest of the day, - the statement said.

Details

According to Kudrytsky, the situation will last approximately until the end of July. This is due to the peculiarities of repairs at nuclear power plants.

At the same time, he called for preparations for the fact that for about a month and a half, power outage schedules will be present in the lives of Ukrainians.

And they can be quite significant, especially in the evening, during peak consumption hours... Globally, three factors affect the duration of outages and the size of the deficit. These are repairs of nuclear power plants, which are traditionally carried out in the summer. These are imports. And it is the weather that affects consumption - added the CEO of Ukrenergo.

Recall

On Monday, June 17, from 08:00 to 22:00, hourly power outages are expected in all regions of Ukraine, with the greatest restrictions in effect from 11:00 to 22:00 due to the projected increase in electricity consumption at the beginning of the working week.