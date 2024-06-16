$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10260 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 114096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197820 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238551 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147022 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369962 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182402 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149768 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

By the end of July, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be even more difficult - Kudrytsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33158 views

By the end of July, the situation in Ukraine's power grid will be even more complicated due to repairs at nuclear power plants, limited imports and increased electricity consumption in hot weather.

By the end of July, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be even more difficult - Kudrytsky

In the next few weeks, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be much more difficult than it is now. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said this on Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports .

In the next few weeks, the situation in the Ukrainian power system will be much more difficult than it is today. From 11.00 to 23.00, the outage schedules will be slightly longer than in the rest of the day,

- the statement said.

Details

According to Kudrytsky, the situation will last approximately until the end of July. This is due to the peculiarities of repairs at nuclear power plants.

At the same time, he called for preparations for the fact that for about a month and a half, power outage schedules will be present in the lives of Ukrainians.

And they can be quite significant, especially in the evening, during peak consumption hours... Globally, three factors affect the duration of outages and the size of the deficit. These are repairs of nuclear power plants, which are traditionally carried out in the summer. These are imports. And it is the weather that affects consumption

- added the CEO of Ukrenergo.

Recall

On Monday, June 17, from 08:00 to 22:00, hourly power outages are expected in all regions of Ukraine, with the greatest restrictions in effect from 11:00 to 22:00 due to the projected increase in electricity consumption at the beginning of the working week.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
