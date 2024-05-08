Buy Bitcoin through Prozorro: Ukraine's first cryptocurrency auction

For the first time in history, digital currency has been auctioned on the Prozorro electronic public procurement platform - 0.146 Bitcoin is being sold at a price lower than the market price. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prozorro.

It is noted that auction will start on May 14. The starting price of the lot (0.146 Bitcoin) is 188 thousand hryvnias. At the same time, the market price of this cryptocurrency is approximately 350-400 thousand UAH.

To take part in the auction, one will have to submit an application through the usual Prozorro procedure and pay a registration fee of UAH 340, as well as a UAH 9.4 thousand guarantee fee. Each subsequent step up from the initial price will cost UAH 1880 excluding VAT.

Anyone can check for bitcoin. To do this, enter the number of the crypto wallet where it is stored in the search query: bc1q0r5wr5qjxa8q0y0ukgyp5zphkmwye87ljrxr7x.

In accordance with Article 177 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, every legal entity or individual has the right (opportunity) to legally purchase digital items through an auction - said in a statement

