Businesses have improved their assessment of their results, forecasts growth in prices for their products and services - NBU

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66919 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103512 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167030 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137866 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143133 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182209 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172753 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100197 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109847 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111945 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47911 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54771 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189055 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141835 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146602 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138015 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154894 views
Businesses have improved their assessment of their results, forecasts growth in prices for their products and services - NBU

Businesses have improved their assessment of their results, forecasts growth in prices for their products and services - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12413 views

The index of business activity expectations in Ukraine increased in September. Trade and industry showed the highest growth, construction remained stable, and the services sector worsened its assessment.

Businesses continued to downgrade their performance. This is evidenced by the NBU Business Activity Expectations Index, UNN reports.

Details

"In September, businesses continued to downgrade their business activity estimates. Revival of domestic demand, increased supply of goods, budget funding for infrastructure rehabilitation and road construction, stable operation of the sea corridor, growth in rail transportation, and the seasonal factor contributed to the improvement of business expectations. At the same time, the shelling of critical infrastructure, deteriorating exchange rate expectations, higher excise taxes on fuel, labor shortages, and accelerating inflation remained constraining factors," the NBU said, citing the business expectations index.

How have the expectations of the survey participants changed?

Enterprises in trade were the most optimistic about their performance. This was driven by strong consumer demand, sufficient supply of goods, and expanding supply chains: the sectoral index equaled 52.1 (in August - 50.4).

Enterprises of the industry provided positive assessments of their business activity due to steady consumer demand, increased production, and improved logistics: the sectoral index is 50.3 (in August - 48.6).

Construction enterprises maintained positive assessments of their economic performance in the short term, taking into account budget financing of road and infrastructure construction, as well as the seasonal factor: the sectoral index is 50.1 (in August - 50.7).

Enterprises in the service sector intensified their negative assessments due to the shortage of qualified personnel and increased business costs for labor and alternative energy sources: the sectoral index is 44.6 (in August - 46.5).

All survey participants, according to the NBU, predicted a rise in prices/tariffs for their products/services.

"The situation on the labor market remains unstable. Only construction companies are not planning to reduce their staff. Managers of other sectors, despite a slight softening of estimates, continue to forecast a decrease in the total number of employees, most of all in the service sector," the NBU said.

For reference 

The monthly survey of enterprises was conducted from September 4 to 23, 2024. A total of 474 enterprises took part in the survey. The survey results reflect only the opinions of the respondents, i.e., the managers of the enterprises, and not the NBU's estimates.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising