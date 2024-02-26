Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov presents Zelensky with the sword of Khan Kubrat, President Zelensky asks for more air defense

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 110256 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70355 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 274814 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233916 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191349 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230855 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251531 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157532 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372124 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 110103 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 274638 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212916 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233788 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20102 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28237 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28161 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 68924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76071 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov presents Zelensky with the sword of Khan Kubrat, President Zelensky asks for more air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31241 views

Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov presents Ukrainian President Zelensky with the sword of Khan Kubrat, and Zelensky jokingly asks for more air defense systems to protect against Russian attacks.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov presents Zelensky with the sword of Khan Kubrat, President Zelensky asks for more air defense

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the sword of Khan Kubrat as a sign of centuries-old ties with Ukraine. Zelensky, expressing gratitude, jokingly asked to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, UNN reports .

I want to say that today, as a sign of our centuries-old ties with Ukraine, we presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the sword of Khan Kubrat. The sword has two different symbols on it. The first is that destiny is won by the sword. And the second is Khan Kubrat, who is buried on the territory of Ukraine and the first ruler of Bulgaria, known from the chronicles. He said that in order to succeed, you have to be united, and I really hope that this legend, which is usually put in the context of Bulgarian efforts in difficult times, we will carry this through as a European effort to help one of the European nations that is in a difficult situation. We emphasize that we are with you in this battle, and we will be with you for as long as it takes,

- Denkov said.

Details

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not know about the gift and said that in most countries where something is given to Ukraine, he does not see these gifts either.

But all this remains in Ukraine. We are very grateful. For the most part, when we are presented with something or given orders, I always say: "We are very, very grateful, but can we have air defense?

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The Bulgarian Prime Minister said that the issue of signing security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed and a decision will be made after consultations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Bulgaria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02