Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov presents Zelensky with the sword of Khan Kubrat, President Zelensky asks for more air defense

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the sword of Khan Kubrat as a sign of centuries-old ties with Ukraine. Zelensky, expressing gratitude, jokingly asked to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, UNN reports .

I want to say that today, as a sign of our centuries-old ties with Ukraine, we presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the sword of Khan Kubrat. The sword has two different symbols on it. The first is that destiny is won by the sword. And the second is Khan Kubrat, who is buried on the territory of Ukraine and the first ruler of Bulgaria, known from the chronicles. He said that in order to succeed, you have to be united, and I really hope that this legend, which is usually put in the context of Bulgarian efforts in difficult times, we will carry this through as a European effort to help one of the European nations that is in a difficult situation. We emphasize that we are with you in this battle, and we will be with you for as long as it takes, - Denkov said.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not know about the gift and said that in most countries where something is given to Ukraine, he does not see these gifts either.

But all this remains in Ukraine. We are very grateful. For the most part, when we are presented with something or given orders, I always say: "We are very, very grateful, but can we have air defense? - Zelensky said.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister said that the issue of signing security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed and a decision will be made after consultations.