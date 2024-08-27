Budget deficit for next year is $35 billion - Shmyhal

The total budget deficit in 2025 will be $35 billion, but the government knows where to find $20 billion, and the remaining $15 billion remains uncovered.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Next year, we expect that next year we will have $50 billion from confiscated Russian assets that we can use for various purposes. We can use them to finance the budget deficit and for the Defense Forces - Shmyhal says.

He says that this year the total deficit of the “civilian” budget was $38 billion and he knows where the government will find the funds by the end of this year.

Next year's budget will be very similar to this year's budget - these are “budget twins”. Accordingly, the total need calculated by the Ministry of Finance is $35 billion, but we already know where to get $20 billion - The Prime Minister says.

According to him, $20 billion will be covered by the Ukraine Facility and assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

We still have these 15 billion that are not yet covered by agreements with our partners. Therefore, we understand that we will have to look for $50 billion either from internal sources or from confiscated Russian assets, or finalize our steps with our partners to get support for this amount - said Shmyhal.

Recall

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that as of the end of July, Ukraine's budget deficit has increased, noting that the total need reaches $12 billion.