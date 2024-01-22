Budanov claims no evidence of Pryzhyn's death

There is no evidence that the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevhen Pryhozyn, is dead, said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Financial Times, reports UNN.

According to him, mercenary groups are helping Russia to fill the ranks of the military for the war in Ukraine. In particular, representatives of the Wagner PMC, which was founded by Yevhen Pryzhyny.

"Wagner exists," Budanov said, dismissing reports that the PMC had been disbanded.

"As for Pryzhyn, I would not rush to conclusions," he said, referring to reports that Pryzhyn died in a plane crash last year.

I am not saying that he is not dead or that he is dead. I am saying that there is no evidence that he is dead - Budanov said.

On August 23, a plane carrying the leader of the Wagnerites , Yevgeny Pryzhizhin, crashed in the Tver region. All ten people on board were killed in the crash.

On August 27, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the owner of the Wagner Industrial Company, Evgeny Prygozhin, in a plane crash in the Tver region of Russia.

