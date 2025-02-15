Broken windows, mold and blood stains: Lubinets reports numerous violations in a psychoneurological boarding school in Zakarpattia

Numerous violations with unsatisfactory living conditions for patients were found in the Turya-Remety neuropsychiatric boarding school in the Zakarpattia region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Mr. Lubinets said that last month, the Ombudsman's Office staff once again visited the Turya-Remeta psychoneurological boarding school. According to him, the inspection revealed extremely unsatisfactory living conditions for patients, in particular:

Most of the rooms where the wards live need to be repaired because of mold;

The plaster was peeling off, there were blood stains, no handles on the windows, and broken windows;

the premises that should be used for temporary shelter for patients and staff during air raids or shelling have not yet been equipped in accordance with the requirements of the law;

There are no hygiene products in the sanitary facilities, not all toilets are equipped with toilet seat covers, and there is no water supply in the taps;

there is a persistent unpleasant odor in all living quarters.

The NPM monitoring group also recorded a fairly high mortality rate - 21 people died in 2024.

"The report on the violations was immediately sent to the competent authorities," Lubinets added.