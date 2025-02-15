Broken windows, mold and blood stains: Lubinets reports numerous violations in a psychoneurological boarding school in Zakarpattia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 915 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44799 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104869 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100922 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152889 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109657 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84423 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78958 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37419 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143574 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175933 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37419 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78958 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134094 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136000 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164275 views
Broken windows, mold and blood stains: Lubinets reports numerous violations in a psychoneurological boarding school in Zakarpattia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30419 views

Critical violations of the patients' living conditions were found in the Turya-Remeta psychoneurological boarding school. Problems include mold, broken windows, lack of water, and high mortality - 21 people died in 2024.

Numerous violations with unsatisfactory living conditions for patients were found in the Turya-Remety neuropsychiatric boarding school in the Zakarpattia region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Mr. Lubinets said that last month, the Ombudsman's Office staff once again visited the Turya-Remeta psychoneurological boarding school. According to him, the inspection revealed extremely unsatisfactory living conditions for patients, in particular:

  • Most of the rooms where the wards live need to be repaired because of mold;
    • The plaster was peeling off, there were blood stains, no handles on the windows, and broken windows;
      • the premises that should be used for temporary shelter for patients and staff during air raids or shelling have not yet been equipped in accordance with the requirements of the law;
        • There are no hygiene products in the sanitary facilities, not all toilets are equipped with toilet seat covers, and there is no water supply in the taps;
          • there is a persistent unpleasant odor in all living quarters.

            The NPM monitoring group also recorded a fairly high mortality rate - 21 people died in 2024.

            "The report on the violations was immediately sent to the competent authorities," Lubinets added.

            Tatiana Kraevskaya

            SocietyHealth
            verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
            ukraineUkraine

            Contact us about advertising