British intelligence: due to the war in ukraine, russia is facing a shortage of doctors

The full-scale war launched by Russia against Ukraine is contributing to the shortage of medical workers across Russia. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports .

Russia's war against Ukraine is contributing to a shortage of medical professionals across Russia. In November 2023, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation stated that the medical sector lacks about 26.5 thousand doctors and 58.2 thousand nurses. In 22 regions, there is a significant shortage of doctors, and in another 7 it is assessed as acute, the statement said.

Details

It is reported that in 15 months, the number of doctors in Russia has decreased by 7.5 thousand, with many blaming long working hours and low wages.

The heavy resource and financial burden of Russia's war in Ukraine is having a negative impact on a number of civilian sectors that serve the Russian population. There is no indication that the downward trend in the number of healthcare workers in Russia will reverse through 2024, - the message says

Addendum

In January 2024, British intelligence reported that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine was having a negative impact on the healthcare sector in Russia.