Britain has no plans to return to the EU Erasmus+ program

The British government has been asked to continue its associate membership in the program, which provides opportunities for young people to study abroad across the continent, but the government of Keir Starmer has “no plans” for Erasmus+.

Writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

A spokesman for the UK government said that the United Kingdom has “no plans” to rejoin the European Erasmus+ program.

We will continue to work with the higher education sector to ensure that our world-leading universities continue to attract the best and brightest and support our economy, but we have no plans to re-join the Erasmus scheme - the official said.

On the eve of the general election, the European Commission proposed to “discuss the possible association of the UK with Erasmus+”.

If the United Kingdom expresses an interest in joining Erasmus+, the Commission will remain open to considering this process with our UK colleagues - said the EU executive director.

For reference

Erasmus+ is a program of international cooperation between the European Union and other countries in the field of education, youth and sports. Thanks to the program, young people have the opportunity to study abroad across the continent. About 7.1 million Europeans have participated in the program since 1987.

Johnson's Conservative government was also offered to continue associate membership in the program during the Brexit negotiations, but it refused. After leaving the Erasmus program, the UK created its own system called Turing, which has been criticized for saving on funding and support.

Recall

Britain's new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, vows to reconnect the country with the global communityby revising climate change policy, strengthening ties with Europe and the global South, and putting the Brexit years behind us.

