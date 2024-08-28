ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155867 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112481 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188941 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105130 views

Britain has no plans to return to the EU Erasmus+ program

Britain has no plans to return to the EU Erasmus+ program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14019 views

The UK government has announced that it has no plans to rejoin the European student exchange program Erasmus+. This decision was made despite the European Commission's proposal to discuss the UK's possible association with the program.

The British government has been asked to continue its associate membership in the program, which provides opportunities for young people to study abroad across the continent, but the government of Keir Starmer has “no plans” for Erasmus+.

Writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

A spokesman for the UK government said that the United Kingdom has “no plans” to rejoin the European Erasmus+ program.

We will continue to work with the higher education sector to ensure that our world-leading universities continue to attract the best and brightest and support our economy, but we have no plans to re-join the Erasmus scheme

- the official said.

On the eve of the general election, the European Commission proposed to “discuss the possible association of the UK with Erasmus+”.

If the United Kingdom expresses an interest in joining Erasmus+, the Commission will remain open to considering this process with our UK colleagues

- said the EU executive director.

For reference

Erasmus+ is a program of international cooperation between the European Union and other countries in the field of education, youth and sports. Thanks to the program, young people have the opportunity to study abroad across the continent. About 7.1 million Europeans have participated in the program since 1987.

Johnson's Conservative government was also offered to continue associate membership in the program during the Brexit negotiations, but it refused. After leaving the Erasmus program, the UK created its own system called Turing, which has been criticized for saving on funding and support.

Recall

Britain's new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, vows to reconnect the country with the global communityby revising climate change policy, strengthening ties with Europe and the global South, and putting the Brexit years behind us.

Starting from the 2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Science will require full-time education of children in schools26.08.24, 17:16 • 16092 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

