Border guards do not record unusual situations or provocations coming from the territory of Belarus along the border - Demchenko

The situation on the border with Belarus has not changed recently. Border guards have not recorded and are not recording any unusual situations or provocations coming from the territory of Belarus along the border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"This is another rhetoric of the Belarusians, because this country has repeatedly tried to shift the responsibility to our country, that we pose a threat, that we are transferring weapons or explosives to Belarus. In this context, they are constantly conducting exercises, and this is escalating the situation, and in this way they are diverting attention from the more important aspects of the war that Russia has unleashed against our country. Because Belarus, unfortunately, continues to support the terrorist country," said the SBGS spokesman.

It should be understood that the situation on the border has not changed in the recent period. The defense forces of our country, all units are in full control of the state border line, we have not recorded and are not recording any unusual situations or provocations coming from the territory of Belarus along the border line - Demchenko said.

He noted that, despite this, it is necessary to be prepared for any situation, because if Russia "pushes" Belarus, this direction will be even more threatening.

"That is why we continue to strengthen the border line and the border in terms of fortifications so that our guys, our defenders, have every opportunity to repel any attack that may come from this direction. I can also add that at the moment we do not observe any movement on the border or personnel near our border," said Demchenko.

Recall

MP Fyodor Venislavsky saidthat the likelihood of using the territory of Belarus to strike Ukraine is minimal. According to him, the forces in Belarus do not pose a real threat of an offensive.