Border guards detect about 10 forged documents a day, including documents allegedly issued by TCC - Demchenko

An electronic register of persons liable for military service, Oberig, has recently been launched in Ukraine to help border guards prevent people from traveling abroad illegally.

Border guards detect about 10 forged documents every day, including documents allegedly issued by the TCC, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Since mid-February, this information exchange has been in place at the checkpoints. Speaking about our work, we are setting up workplaces where our inspectors have access to the Unified State Register, which will allow us to check documents more thoroughly. First of all, this concerns military registration documents issued by the TCC. There are rules for crossing the border, and one of the categories of men who are allowed to cross the border is men who are not fit for military service and are excluded from military registration - Demchenko said.

He noted that such data is recorded in military registration documents, but border guards often notice that violators try to use forged documents allegedly issued by the TCC declaring them unfit.

It is in order to prevent the use of such fakes, military registration documents that would allow crossing the border in accordance with the border crossing rules, that we are doing this work. Previously, if a person arrived at a checkpoint, showed this document and the inspectors had some concerns that it might be fake, we had to contact the TCC representatives, which complicated the process. Now, inspectors can check the document online, seeing the person and seeing the document, using the Unified State Register of Conscripts and Persons Liable for Military Service - Demchenko added.

The spokesperson also said that about 10 forged documents are detected by border guards every day, including documents allegedly issued by the TCC.

Recall

In the Chernivtsi region, near the border with Romania , law enforcement officers stopped a minibuswith 34 men of military age hiding in its cargo compartment.