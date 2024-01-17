ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 40913 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106282 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134810 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134012 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174240 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279643 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Bloomberg: Blinken was unable to fly out of Davos due to an error in the airplane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25516 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is stuck in Davos due to a critical error in his Boeing Co. airplane. 737. After an unrecoverable oxygen leak was discovered, a smaller capacity plane was dispatched to Brussels to fly him home.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was unable to fly out of Davos as scheduled on Wednesday due to a critical error in his plane, reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

As the publication notes, after flying from Davos to Zurich by helicopter and landing on a modified Boeing Co. 737, Blinken and his team were informed that it was deemed unsafe to fly the plane. The oxygen leak detected earlier could not be repaired.

A smaller plane left Brussels to ferry the top U.S. diplomat home, while many of his aides and members of the press had to take commercial flights to Washington.

Bloomberg notes while malfunctions on airplanes are not uncommon, this failure came at a difficult time for Boeing. Regulators have suspended many 737 Max 9 planes since the Jan. 5 crash of an Alaska Airlines jet.

The airplane used by Blinken is an older variant of the Boeing 737 and is designated by the U.S. Air Force as the C40.

Last September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was stranded in India after the G20 summit in New Delhi due to a mechanical failure of his airplane. Germany's fleet of aging government aircraft has also undergone a number of malfunctions during long flights, leading to the accelerated retirement of aircraft such as the Airbus A340 and the purchase of new-generation A350s.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

Contact us about advertising