Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Blood components and medicines: Ukraine has expanded the list of priority goods at the border

Blood components and medicines: Ukraine has expanded the list of priority goods at the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23072 views

Ukraine added blood components and medicines to the list of goods subject to priority border crossing or special storage.

Ukraine has updated the list of goods that have priority when crossing the border or require special storage regime - blood components and medicines have been added , UNN reports, citing the press service of Ukrtranssafety.

Details

At the request of the Ministry of Recovery, the developers of the eCherzha project have added an updated list of goods that have priority when crossing the border or require special storage regime. The addition was made pursuant to the Government's decision.

"Blood components and medicines have been added to the list of UKTZED codes," the statement said.

Add

According to Ukrtransbezpeka, in order to include a UKTZED code in the list, it is necessary to contact the specialized association of producers of such goods. The specialized association shall submit such information to the highest executive body that forms and implements state policy in the relevant area. At the initiative of such body, the Government may decide to expand the list of codes of goods included in the list.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising