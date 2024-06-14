Blackout schedules will be activated earlier due to increased consumption, reduced solar generation - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Due to an increase in electricity consumption in the eastern regions and a decrease in solar energy production in western Ukraine, rolling blackouts will be introduced across the country from 14:00 to 22:00 today.
The national energy company Ukrenergo has confirmed that the power outage schedules will start earlier today - from 2 p.m., citing increased consumption in the east and reduced operation of solar power plants in western Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
"Today, on June 14, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly blackout schedules throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 22:00. The reason is the growth of consumption in the eastern regions and the reduced operation of SPPs in the western regions," Ukrenergo said.
It is noted that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.
Previously
The energy company YASNO reported that blackout schedules across Ukraine will start at 14:00.