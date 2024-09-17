Biden and Trump have a phone call on security
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had a phone conversation. They discussed the security of the Secret Service, the conversation was cordial, but the details were not disclosed.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation, as reported by the Associated Press, UNN reports.
Details
According to the White House, Biden expressed his relief that Trump was safe and they had a cordial conversation.
In a statement released by Trump's campaign, he said: “We had a very good call. It was about protecting the Secret Service.
The details of the conversation have not been disclosed, and Trump's campaign did not provide additional information about the content of the call.
