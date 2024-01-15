Belgian state security warns of new methods of espionage by Russia and China

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 39611 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106190 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134715 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133941 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279576 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101603 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101220 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103168 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63207 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34151 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 39611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258204 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26942 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134716 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105408 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121624 views
Belgian state security warns of new methods of espionage by Russia and China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27522 views

The dramatic changes in international relations have prompted Russia to change its tactics. For many years, Russia has operated intelligence officers under diplomatic cover.

According to the latest annual report of the Belgian State Security, intelligence officers from Russia and China are increasingly posing as journalists or NGO workers to gather information, and the recruitment of unofficial agents is growing. This is reported by the Belga agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the capital of Belgium is home to EU institutions and NATO headquarters, Belgium has long been a hotbed of espionage. The country's state security service now sees foreign intelligence services becoming more sophisticated in their information gathering efforts.

The dramatic changes in international relations have prompted Russia to change its tactics. For many years, Russia has operated intelligence officers under diplomatic cover.

Over the past two years, we have forced 60 of them to leave the country, which has dealt a serious blow to their capacity. They no longer have diplomatic passports, but they can pose as journalists, employees of NGOs or representatives of Russian cultural associations

the statement said.

But this does not mean that Russian espionage is on the decline. Russia is increasingly relying on informal intelligence officers.

Cyberactivity and informal agents

China's intelligence operations have also undergone fundamental changes, according to a State Security report. Following the arrest of a Chinese intelligence officer in Belgium in 2018, the country has become much more cautious.

To avoid the risks, China is now focusing on cyber activity, using cover or recruiting unofficial agents. The recently exposed recruitment of far-right politician Frank Kraayelman is a "perfect illustration" of the latter, the report says.

Special services detain belarusian spy in Poland09.01.24, 12:18 • 27648 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

