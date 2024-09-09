ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Belarusian House opened in Lviv

Belarusian House opened in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27420 views

The Belarusian House with the museum “Free Belarus with Ukraine in its heart” was opened in Lviv. The exposition is dedicated to Belarusians who died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression since the Maidan.

Today, on September 9, the Belarusian House was opened in Lviv at 21 Kleparivska Street. The institution is to become a center for uniting Belarusians in Ukraine. A museum "Free Belarus with Ukraine in its heart" was created on its basis, and later it is planned to open a Belarusian school there, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

At the opening, an exhibition dedicated to those Belarusians who gave their lives in Ukraine in the fight against the Russian army was presented. The exhibition included 24 banners with portraits and information in three languages about Belarusians who died defending Ukraine.

"This museum is dedicated to Belarusian heroes, to those who gave their lives for Ukraine, starting from the Independence Square and the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. During this time, we know more than 70 names of Belarusian heroes who died here in the fight against Russia. Among those Belarusians, there are two who were posthumously awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine," said Aleksei Frantskevich, head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation.

The opening of the Belarusian House and the museum was attended by the wives of the fallen Belarusians. Among them was Halyna Korchak, who lost her husband Dzmitry Rubashevski, call sign "Hans," who volunteered for the war in 2016. He died on April 12, 2022, while performing a combat mission in the Luhansk region. The Belarusian was awarded the title "People's Hero of Ukraine".

"As soon as Russia invaded, he joined first the OUN, then the Right Sector, and in early 2016 he was at the front. Military affairs were not his thing, he studied on YouTube, he was not a career military man, he did not serve," said Dmytro Rubashevsky's widow, Halyna Korchak.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising