Belarusian House opened in Lviv

Today, on September 9, the Belarusian House was opened in Lviv at 21 Kleparivska Street. The institution is to become a center for uniting Belarusians in Ukraine. A museum "Free Belarus with Ukraine in its heart" was created on its basis, and later it is planned to open a Belarusian school there, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

At the opening, an exhibition dedicated to those Belarusians who gave their lives in Ukraine in the fight against the Russian army was presented. The exhibition included 24 banners with portraits and information in three languages about Belarusians who died defending Ukraine.

"This museum is dedicated to Belarusian heroes, to those who gave their lives for Ukraine, starting from the Independence Square and the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. During this time, we know more than 70 names of Belarusian heroes who died here in the fight against Russia. Among those Belarusians, there are two who were posthumously awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine," said Aleksei Frantskevich, head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation.

The opening of the Belarusian House and the museum was attended by the wives of the fallen Belarusians. Among them was Halyna Korchak, who lost her husband Dzmitry Rubashevski, call sign "Hans," who volunteered for the war in 2016. He died on April 12, 2022, while performing a combat mission in the Luhansk region. The Belarusian was awarded the title "People's Hero of Ukraine".

"As soon as Russia invaded, he joined first the OUN, then the Right Sector, and in early 2016 he was at the front. Military affairs were not his thing, he studied on YouTube, he was not a career military man, he did not serve," said Dmytro Rubashevsky's widow, Halyna Korchak.