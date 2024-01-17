ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Belarus becomes the second country with the largest number of imprisoned priests, according to the Pontifical Association

Belarus becomes the second country with the largest number of imprisoned priests, according to the Pontifical Association

Kyiv  •  UNN

 46377 views

A report by the Pontifical Association reports that ten priests have been detained in Belarus over the past year, making Belarus the second country with the highest number of imprisoned priests. It is assumed that Lukashenka's administration is carrying out systematic harassment of the Catholic Church.

According to a new report by the Pontifical Association "Aid to the Church in Need," ten priests have been detained in Belarus over the past year, three of whom remain in prison. These shocking facts make Belarus the second country with the highest number of imprisoned priests. This was reported by Rzeczpospolita, according to UNN.

Details

Lukashenka's administration is trying to bring religious institutions under its control by closing churches and restricting religious freedoms. In light of the recent repression and persecution in Belarus, the Catholic Church in the country is once again facing charges of systematic oppression.

According to the latest report of the Pontifical Association "Aid to the Church in Need", 10 priests were detained last year, three of whom remain in prison today.

Only Nicaragua is worse than Belarus, where 46 representatives of the Church were interned last year. However, even in this country, the Vatican has much more influence than the state headed by Lukashenko.

ISW explains why Belarus included nuclear weapons in its military doctrine17.01.24, 05:03 • 38435 views

Recall

Earlier, Lukashenka accused Catholic Belarusian churches of anti-state propaganda.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World

