Before the start of the school year, windows of two schools in Kyiv were damaged as a result of a Russian attack

Before the start of the school year, windows of two schools in Kyiv were damaged as a result of a Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55731 views

Before the start of the school year in Kyiv, the windows of two schools in Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts were damaged by a rocket attack. Utility workers promptly repaired the damage, and the educational process in these schools began.

The windows of two schools in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts were damaged before the start of the school year due to a missile attack by Russian troops, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of a rocket attack before the start of the new school year, windows in two schools in the capital were damaged. In Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts," Klitschko said on Telegram.

According to him, the utility company is promptly repairing the damage.

"The educational process in these schools has begun," said the mayor of Kyiv.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 8 districts, damage to metro station in Sviatoshyno, one hospitalized02.09.24, 10:21 • 22644 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv

