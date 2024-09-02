Before the start of the school year, windows of two schools in Kyiv were damaged as a result of a Russian attack

The windows of two schools in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts were damaged before the start of the school year due to a missile attack by Russian troops, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of a rocket attack before the start of the new school year, windows in two schools in the capital were damaged. In Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts," Klitschko said on Telegram.

According to him, the utility company is promptly repairing the damage.

"The educational process in these schools has begun," said the mayor of Kyiv.

